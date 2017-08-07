Monday, 07 August 2017

Pollution fear over bridge

A THIRD bridge over the River Thames in Reading would increase pollution in Sonning Common, according to a councillor.

Dirk Jones raised his concern at a parish council meeting, saying he expected more vehicles would come thorough the village if the bridge was built. 

He said: “Has anyone considered the ongoing pollution of the countryside? We are in a narrow valley which will accept smog.”

A study of the strategic outline business case for the bridge, which would cost anything between £100million and £200million, is being carried out.

It would most likely go from the Thames Valley Business Park, off the end of the A329M, over the river and Caversham Lakes to the A4155 Caversham Park Road, near Playhatch.

