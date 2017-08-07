Path concern

A FORMER mayor of Henley has raised concerns about the narrowing of a footpath.

Gill Dodds wants to ensure a new development of 17 homes in Greys Road, where she lives, does not impinge on the path.

She said the developer, Ashill Land, had agreed to widen the path but the building line was very close to a narrow section used by children walking to school.

Councillor Ken Arlett, chairman of Henley Town Council’s planning committee, said he would “keep an eye on it”.