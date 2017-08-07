Monday, 07 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Path concern

A FORMER mayor of Henley has raised concerns about the narrowing of a footpath.

Gill Dodds wants to ensure a new development of 17 homes in Greys Road, where she lives, does not impinge on the path.

She said the developer, Ashill Land, had agreed to widen the path but the building line was very close to a narrow section used by children walking to school.

Councillor Ken Arlett, chairman of Henley Town Council’s planning committee, said he would “keep an eye on it”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33