Library events

THE Friends of Sonning Common library are planning two fund-raising events.

A quiz will be held at the village hall on October 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20 per team with a maximum of six people.

A talk entitled “A writer’s life” by authors Vera Morris, from Caversham, and Tom Fort, from Sonning Common, will be held at the library on October 10 from 7pm.

Tickets cost £5 each, which includes a glass of wine, and will be on sale from the library and Occasions in Wood Lane, from September 1 or email friendsofsonning

commonlibrary@gmail.com