Going French

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
HENLEY Library is considering introducing a discussion group for fluent French speakers and a board games club.
The French group would meet on Monday evenings, with the first one pencilled in for September 18 from 6pm to 7pm.
The games club could meet during the day or in the evening on either a Monday or Friday.
If you are interested, call the library on 01865 815278.
21 August 2017
