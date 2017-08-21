Residents upset over house built without full consent

NEIGHBOURS are unhappy with a developer for building a house in Sonning Common without full planning permission.

Kiranjeet Sidhu, from Southall, built the two-storey house in Woodlands Road without agreements on landscaping and parking.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has ordered him to submit a retrospective application.

The original plans were approved on appeal by a planning inspector in October 2015 but required the parking, landscaping and other aspects to be signed off before work started.

Helen Gavin, of Woodlands Road, said the new house should not have been built.

She said: “If this proposal is passed it will make a mockery of the planning process. Conditions were set in place when the permission was granted.

“To allow them to be flagrantly breached and then to pass this application now would be nonsensical. The parking and manoeuvring area at the front of the house is too small and the landscaping minimal.

“It does not fit in at all with the established hedges of neighbouring properties.”

Ros Varnes, also of Woodlands Road, said: “The developer cannot be allowed to ignore the planning conditions that were set by the appeal inspector and construct a house with a parking and manoeuvring area at the front which is below the minimum size required.

“This new house is an adverse development which has set a dangerous precedent for further damaging development in the area. Residents are gravely concerned by the precedent that has been set.

“The ridge and eaves heights of the house are higher than the consented plans allow, as confirmed by the district council’s planning enforcement team.

“Despite the assurances given to the appeal inspector by the developer’s agent that the new house would be in line with adjacent properties, it is not and is forward of the adjacent building line.”

Thomas Cockhill, highways liaison officer for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has recommended the application is refused.

In the application Mr Sidhu says the hedgerow at the front of the plot had been protected with the planting of cupressus macrocarpa wilma and buxus sempervirens.

He says: “These varieties of hedgerow have a limited height when fully grown (about 600mm) and are evergreen, which is in line with other hedgerows in the vicinity. All hard standing (front and back) is self-draining and flows away from the house.

“All turfing and planting has been completed and at the time of application no plants have been damaged or become diseased.

“We have changed the hard-standing material from loose shingle to block paving. This block paving is also self-draining and so will not put any burden on the local rainwater drainage system.”

