Councillor stays on despite moving

ONE of the most experienced members of Henley Town Council has moved out of the town.

David Nimmo Smith, a Conservative with more than 20 years’ service, has sold his house in St Andrew’s Road and moved to Summertown in Oxford.

He and his wife Judith still own a flat in Henley town centre.

Councillor Nimmo Smith said: “We have been thinking of moving for two or three years. We looked around Oxford and Henley but there was nothing available in Henley that suited us so we’ve moved to Oxford.

“We have still got a flat in Henley, which we will use. We may not be around as often but we will still be around.”

Cllr Nimmo Smith said he planned to remain on the council until the next elections in May 2019.

He said: “There is nothing to stop me continuing to be a councillor — there are other members of the town council who do not live in Henley.

“I will be coming down for meetings. There is no reason for me not to continue to serve and I will see what the situation is in 18 months’ time when the next elections take place. Then I will see whether I want to run again.”

Cllr Nimmo Smith, 67, said the couple’s new home was more suitable for them.

“There are a lot of cultural things here,” he said. “We have spent a lot of time driving from Henley to Oxford for these things but now it’s on our doorstep.

“Rather than driving to Oxford from Henley, I’ll be going the other way. I’ll still be doing a lot of driving.”

Cllr Nimmo Smith, a civil and structural engineer, joined the town council in 1983 and served for 12 years before losing his seat at the 1995 elections. He rejoined the town council in 2007.

He has represented the Woodcote and Rotherfield ward on South Oxfordshire District Council since 2015 and is a member of the council’s cabinet.

He was also Henley’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council from 2005 until May this year when he lost his seat to Stefan Gawrysiak, of Henley Residents’ Group.

Mrs Nimmo Smith will continue in her role as chairwoman of the Friends of Townlands Hospital.