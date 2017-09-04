Monday, 04 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Homes protest

SCORES of protestors are expected to attend a council meeting to decide whether to approve plans for 245 houses on the edge of Emmer Green.

Eye & Dunsden and Sonning Common parish councils and Emmer Green Residents Association have organised coaches to take campaigners to Didcot for the meeting of South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Officers have recommended approval of Gladman Developments’ plans to build on three fields.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33