Homes protest

SCORES of protestors are expected to attend a council meeting to decide whether to approve plans for 245 houses on the edge of Emmer Green.

Eye & Dunsden and Sonning Common parish councils and Emmer Green Residents Association have organised coaches to take campaigners to Didcot for the meeting of South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Officers have recommended approval of Gladman Developments’ plans to build on three fields.