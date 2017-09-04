Monday, 04 September 2017

We'll miss you, says Mayor

THE retirement party for Cliff Austin on Tuesday last week was hosted by Mayor Kellie Hinton, who presented him with John Lewis vouchers worth £250.

She told the guests: “I have only been on the town council for six years so that’s only a small part of time that Cliff has been here. I am sure you have all got your own stories about him and about how supportive he has been.

“When there has even been anything that I needed Cliff has always been supportive.”

Speaking to Mr Austin, she said: “Thank you for everything that you have done. I would like to give you a gold watch and £10,000 but we are a town council so we have got you a little something.

“We all thought about giving you more but it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much for everything you have done, it really won’t be the same here without you.”

