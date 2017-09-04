Residents opposed to new house

RESIDENTS are fighting plans for a new house in Peppard Road, Sonning Common.

Clive Court has applied to demolish a two-bedroom bungalow and replace it with a two-storey house with four bedrooms and two parking spaces. It would require a new entrance on to the B481.

Neighbours say the house would be out of keeping with the area and would overlook their home.

Clark Hunter, of Kennylands Road, said the new house would not only be much larger than the existing property but would be positioned 3m closer to the rear boundary, which would impact on the views from his home.

He added: “It does not seem unreasonable to move the new building towards the front elevation of the plot as there is ample room.

“This would at least mitigate some of the lost vista and would hopefully alleviate the overbearing feeling of being watched over in the privacy of my own garden.”

Mike Starkey, also of Kennylands Road, said: “This application shows complete disregard for the residents of the two neighbouring bungalows on either side who would be completely overshadowed by the extent and proximity of the proposed elevations.

“This site is clearly not suitable for a development of this nature and we request that the application is rejected.”

Chris and Jane Varnals, of Peppard Road, said: “This would set a precedent for future development that substantially changes the character of the locality.

“There is a grave risk that all the effort given to the development of the neighbourhood plan will be wiped out if developments like this are allowed.”

Sonning Common Parish Council has recommended that the application is refused.

In a letter to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, deputy parish clerk Ros Varnes said councillors were concerned about the siting of the new house, saying neighbours would have a view of brick walls from their windows.

“Members request that you visit the site at your earliest opportunity to assess the impact of the proposed dwelling on existing residents’ properties,” she said.

Thomas Rumble, of planning agents Woolf Bond Planning, of Three Mile Cross, said that a planning officer had approved the principle of development of the 0.6 hectare plot as it could be “reasonably regarded as within the settlement of Sonning Common and closely surrounded by other buildings”.

He added: “The scheme has been designed to incorporate the views expressed by the officer and results in a well-designed proposal that offers the opportunity to deliver a family-sized house that accords with the prevailing character and form of the locality.”