Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Roadworks completed

WORK to create an entrance to a new housing estate in Sonning Common was due to be completed today (Friday).

A section of Peppard Road has been widened to create a right-hand turn into Lea Meadow for vehicles approaching from the north.

This is expected to reduce congestion for drivers travelling towards Reading.

Contractor A J Moran has installed a 2m section of pavement running from the junction of Peppard Road and Bird Wood Court to the junction of Peppard Road and Westleigh Drive.

New white lines, road signs and lighting have been added.

The work, which was approved by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, was carried out mostly during the school holidays to minimise disruption.

The road was reduced to a single lane and traffic controlled by temporary lights while it took place.

Bewley Homes was granted planning permission for 65 properties last year.

