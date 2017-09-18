Neighbours oppose couple's plan for five-bedroom house

PLANS for a back garden development in Kingwood Common have upset neighbours.

Henry and Katrina Falinski, of St Andrew’s Road, Henley, want to build a five-bedroom house on 0.22 hectares of land off Gypsy Lane.

The development, which would be within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, would include a new access on to the private dirt track road and a triple garage.

Residents say it would be overdevelopment of the site and are concerned about increasing traffic on the track, which is owned and maintained by the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators.

David Powell, from Kingwood Common, said: “The track is in a very poor condition and the council should consult the conservators about upgrading the surface to prevent further erosion.

“It should be a condition that substantial improvements are made, including speed bumps, otherwise the application should be refused.”

Neighbour Sheri Kinghorn said: “The track is potholed and additional traffic will lead to a more rapid deterioration. The wide, heavy vehicles required during construction will also destroy areas of the common next to the track.”

Ted Dadley, another neighbour, said: “The proposed dwelling is totally out of character with the surrounding properties... and is overbearing in its location and proximity to the lane.”

Oxfordshire County Council has recommended refusal, as has Peppard Parish Council, which said the site was no suitable for a housing development.

AB Planning & Development, the couple’s agent, said the location was “accessible and sustainable” and the house would complement neighbouring buildings.

In a statement to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, it said: “The new infill dwelling could be readily accommodated without causing any significant impact on the amenities of occupants of neighbouring properties or to the character and appearance of the countryside that surrounds Kingwood Common.”

The district council will make a decision on the application in the next week.