Disruption expected with gas pipe work

GAS pipe replacement work in Henley will resume on Monday with temporary traffic lights in place for six weeks.

Two teams of contractors for SGN are replacing the old mains pipes with modern plastic pipe ones. Work began in the Reading Road area on Monday this week but the road remained open.

In this first phase of work, the areas covered will be Mill Lane, Newtown Road, Watermans Road, Wilson Avenue, Newtown Gardens, Harpsden Road, Rotherfield Road and the Peppard Road footway.

Temporary lights will be installed in Reading Road at its junctions with Mill Lane and Noble Road and two-way temporary traffic lights may be used in Watermans Road.

Some of the work may need to be put back to phase two so the project can be shut down in mid-December in time for Christmas.

The upgrade programme will then resume in January with the focus on Peppard Lane. Work will continue until February and the road may need to be closed.

At the same time, phase three will be under way in Green Lane, St Mark’s Road and St Andrew’s Road. There is a possibility that two-way temporary traffic lights will be required in Vicarage Road.

Phase four will start in January and run until March to complete connections work in Vicarage Road, Norman Avenue and St Mark’s Road. Temporary traffic lights may be installed in Reading Road at this stage. On-street parking may be restricted throughout the whole project. If this is the case, residents will be advised by letter.

SGN engineering manager Garry Percival said: “We will be doing everything we can to limit disruption during our essential project.

“While we’ll endeavour to complete our work within the stated timescales, engineering difficulties can sometimes arise at any point. However, we are committed to keeping the local community updated should we face any delays.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating. However, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years. This means once that the work has been completed, Henley homes and businesses will enjoy the benefits of a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.”