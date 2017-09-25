Getting online

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
HENLEY library will be marking Get Online Week, from October 2 to 8.
Volunteers will be running “Try1Thing” drop-in sessions on Monday, October 2 from 10am to 1pm and Wednesday, October 4 from 9.30am to 11am.
For more information, call the library on 01865 815278.
25 September 2017
