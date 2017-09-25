Island deal

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
Monday, 25 September 2017
THE owners of an island in the Thames in Henley are to work with the town council to maintain it.
Members of the council’s park services staff will meet representatives of the owners of East Eyot, a strip of land covered in trees near Mill Meadows, to discuss what needs to be done.
The land is registered to a company in Lichenstein but the council had threatened to take it over.
25 September 2017
