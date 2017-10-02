Hospice judged 'outstanding' by care watchdog

THE Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed is among a record number of care providers in Oxfordshire rated “outstanding” by a health watchdog.

Fifteen care homes, homecare agencies, supported living providers, GP practices and independent healthcare organisations now carry the top rating.

They also include the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring and the Dr K M Emerson & Partners practice at Sonning Common Health Centre.

Sue Ryder had an unannounced inspection in February and the inspector praised the care, responsiveness and leadership of the service.

The inspector’s report said: “Sue Ryder Nettlebed hospice is an outstanding service. The hospice understands that recognising the needs of relatives is vital and does this in a supportive and inclusive manner.

“Throughout the inspection there was a calm and reassuring atmosphere. Staff spoke with people and relatives in a respectful manner and intuitively recognised people’s moods and anxieties.

“People and their relatives were overwhelmingly positive about the medical care, support and guidance the staff team provided. Without exception, people and relatives spoke in an extremely positive manner about the caring nature of staff across the whole staff team.”

Cleeve Lodge had its unannounced inspection in October last year and highlighted the responsiveness and leadership of the service.

The inspector’s report said: “People and their relatives were extremely positive about the home and the difference it made to people’s lives. There was genuine kindness and affection shown between people and staff, which had a positive impact on people’s well-being.

“The service was exceptionally well led by the provider who promoted an open and honest culture. Without exception people were at the centre of all the service did.

“People’s views were always central to the decisions made about the service. People were involved in plans to improve the service and their opinions were valued, listened to and acted upon.”

Dr K M Emerson & Partners were subject to an announced, comprehensive, inspection in January 2015.

The inspector was impressed with its care for older people, those with long-term conditions and with poor mental health.

The report said: “Patients said they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and they were involved in their care and decisions about their treatment.”

The commission awards four ratings — outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate. In Oxfordshire, 89 per cent of all providers are good or outstanding compared to 83 per cent nationally.

Councillor Lawrie Stratford, the county council’s cabinet member for adult social care, said: “Oxfordshire is ahead of the national average and that position is improving month by month. The county council doesn’t run care homes directly but it has a monitoring and safeguarding role to help care homes reach their potential along with the commission.”