House plan 'ridiculousand stupid'

PLANS to build a house on a narrow strip of land in Henley have been criticised as “ridiculous and stupid”.

The town council is to ask South Oxfordshire District Council to reject the scheme for a single dwelling on a plot between Mile Edge, off Fair Mile, and the adjacent driveway to Badgemore Farmhouse.

The site is seven metres wide and 59m long with a total area of 0.0413 hectares while the proposed three-bedroom house would be 4.3m wide with two parking spaces to the front.

Applicants John and Elizabeth Herring, of Wallingford, say it would help meet the town’s housing needs while respecting the area’s character.

Three neighbours have objected, as has the Henley Society, saying it is inappropriate development and could harm several trees on the site.

At a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “The only thing the society didn’t get right was failing to use the word ‘ridiculous’.

“It is ridiculous and stupid, the design is rubbish and how on earth will you create a turning space without requiring a 58-point turn?”

The district council will make a final decision by October 19.

Meanwhile, the committee has asked the district council to turn down a bid for retrospective planning permission for the former Mountain View Kitchen restaurant in Reading Road.

The owners have installed a new frontage and windows in powder-coated aluminium, which goes against the authority’s shop design guide which says only wood should be used.

The restaurant closed in February 2015 and the unit has been vacant ever since but is due to be reoccupied by the Chi hair salon, which is currently based at another unit off Reading Road.