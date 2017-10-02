New surface

Moving upholsterers need help to find new premises
SIX residential and minor streets in Caversham and Emmer Green are to be resurfaced.
Reading Borough Council will lay new tarmac in The Horse Close and Stuart Close in Emmer Green and Westdene Crescent, Knowle Close, Darrell Road and Ardler Road in Caversham.
The work will start next Thursday and finish over the weekend. It will be carried out until 5pm each day and the carriageway should be repainted shortly afterwards.
