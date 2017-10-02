Bus route withdrawn

A SUNDAY bus service between Henley and Wallingford has been cancelled after funding was withdrawn.

The Thames Travel 139B service was stopped on Sunday, September 3 as part of wider timetable changes including the 139 daily and X38 school services.

The early 6.45am journey from Wallingford and 7.13am journey from Henley were also stopped, with the first journey to Henley on school days now starting in Oxford. The 4.30pm service also travels the same route in reverse.

Following a request by The Henley College, buses running during college times no longer use Deanfield Avenue but instead go through Hart Street. This is to reduce congestion outside the college.