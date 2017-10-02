Bridge still not fixed

HENLEY Bridge has still not been repaired almost three months after it was damaged by a van.

The collision, which knocked a pillar into the River Thames and loosened another, took place on June 29 during Henley Royal Regatta.

Ever since red plastic barriers have been tied to the grade I listed structure to cover the hole left by the impact.

Oxfordshire County Council cannot say when the damage will be repaired as it is still seeking approval for the work from English Heritage.

A council spokesman said the repairs would cost about £5,000 but the overall bill would be higher due to the cost of temporary traffic management.

He added: “The aim is still to try to claim the money from the insurance of those responsible for the accident.”