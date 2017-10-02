Monday, 02 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bridge still not fixed

HENLEY Bridge has still not been repaired almost three months after it was damaged by a van.

The collision, which knocked a pillar into the River Thames and loosened another, took place on June 29 during Henley Royal Regatta.

Ever since red plastic barriers have been tied to the grade I listed structure to cover the hole left by the impact.

Oxfordshire County Council cannot say when the damage will be repaired as it is still seeking approval for the work from English Heritage.

A council spokesman said the repairs would cost about £5,000 but the overall bill would be higher due to the cost of temporary traffic management.

He added: “The aim is still to try to claim the money from the insurance of those responsible for the accident.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33