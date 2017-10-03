Tuesday, 03 October 2017

Commuters delayed by pipe work

Commuters delayed by pipe work

COMMUTERS faced delays getting into Henley due to gas pipe replacement work this week.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place for six weeks while contractors for SGN upgrade the old mains pipes with modern plastic ones.

During rush hour, queues heading out of Henley stretched back to the Esso petrol station and also from the roundabout at Tesco towards Shiplake after temporary lights were installed at its junctions with Mill Lane and Noble Road.

In this first phase of upgrades, the areas covered will be Mill Lane, Newtown Road, Watermans Road, Wilson Avenue, Newtown Gardens, Harpsden Road, Rotherfield Road and the Peppard Road footway.

A spokeswoman for SGN said: “Temporary traffic lights are being manned at peak times to assist the flow of traffic.

“We’ve worked closely with Oxfordshire County Council in planning this work and will be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”

