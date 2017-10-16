Parking fee faces chop

A £1-A-DAY parking charge at evenings and weekends could be scrapped after little more than a year.

Wokingham Borough Council introduced the fee at all its car parks, including School Lane, Wargrave, on Sundays, bank holidays and from 6pm to 8am, Monday to Saturday, in August last year.

But a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council heard that it could be reversed in favour of an increase of about 40p in the daytime charge.

Borough councillor John Halsall told members: “The executive has approved our case for upping the daytime charge and removing the weekend charge, which is what you want.

“I was upset at the time because Woodley didn’t apply that charge but instead had an increase in the daytime charge.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges added: “They want to regularise this across the borough.”

Councillor Marion Pope said the new charge had discouraged many people from parking at the School Lane car park.