Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Parking fee faces chop

A £1-A-DAY parking charge at evenings and weekends could be scrapped after little more than a year.

Wokingham Borough Council introduced the fee at all its car parks, including School Lane, Wargrave, on Sundays, bank holidays and from 6pm to 8am, Monday to Saturday, in August last year.

But a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council heard that it could be reversed in favour of an increase of about 40p in the daytime charge.

Borough councillor John Halsall told members: “The executive has approved our case for upping the daytime charge and removing the weekend charge, which is what you want.

“I was upset at the time because Woodley didn’t apply that charge but instead had an increase in the daytime charge.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges added: “They want to regularise this across the borough.”

Councillor Marion Pope said the new charge had discouraged many people from parking at the School Lane car park.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33