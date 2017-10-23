Roadworks 'causing trade loss'

A CAFÉ owner claims to be losing trade because of a road closure.

Lorraine Hillier, who owns Hot Gossip in Friday Street, Henley, says footfall in the town has fallen since the A4155 between Spring Lane and the Playhatch roundabout was closed on August 29 for 10 weeks of repairs.

Miss Hillier, who is Deputy Mayor, is unhappy with the traffic diversion signs at Wallingford saying the “Henley Road” is closed.

She told a council meeting: “I phoned the county council about the signage as it made it look like Henley is closed for business.

“They told me that I was the only one to call about the signage and they couldn’t divert traffic to lesser roads, it had to be the same or better.”

Speaking after the meeting, county councillor David Bartholomew said the repairs were on schedule.

“It is all on time and on budget,” he said. “There has been an increase in traffic on some roads but I have had very few complaints.”

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is reinforcing the westbound lane of the carriageway with a sheet pile retaining wall after it collapsed earlier this year due to previous flooding.

The closure is due to finish on November 6, when one lane of the road will re-open and traffic will be controlled by traffic lights.