Monday, 23 October 2017

Eight new homes plan

A DEVELOPER has applied for planning permission to knock down two houses in Sonning Common and build eight in their place.

Groom Estates, of Henley, wants to redevelop a 0.17-hectare site in Peppard Road next to the Vauxhall car dealership.

The new houses would be semi-detached with two bedrooms and 12 parking spaces between them.

The application says: “It is evident that there is a necessity for more affordable units in and around Sonning Common.”

