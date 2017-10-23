Eight new homes plan

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Monday, 23 October 2017
A DEVELOPER has applied for planning permission to knock down two houses in Sonning Common and build eight in their place.
Groom Estates, of Henley, wants to redevelop a 0.17-hectare site in Peppard Road next to the Vauxhall car dealership.
The new houses would be semi-detached with two bedrooms and 12 parking spaces between them.
The application says: “It is evident that there is a necessity for more affordable units in and around Sonning Common.”
23 October 2017
More News:
Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Residents and visitors urged to keep village tidy after tidy-up
RESIDENTS and visitors to Goring have been urged ... [more]
POLL: Have your say