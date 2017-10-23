Monday, 23 October 2017

Flooding solution

A NEW attempt is to be made to solve a flooding problem in Peppard.

Richard Llewellyn has complained about a drain near his home in Stoke Row Road frequently overflowing so that floodwater and debris comes on to his land.

The problem was partially addressed in 2014 when the kerbstones were raised by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority,

Mr Llewellyn said the council had also proposed installing a supplementary drainage system but this didn’t happen.

Councillor David Bartholomew, who represents Peppard on the council, said he would take up the issue, adding: “This has not been forgotten and has been escalated.”

