Field tidy-up

Monday, 23 October 2017
OVERGROWN vegetation underneath a bench at the Peppard sports field, off Stoke Row Road, has been cut back.
Lady Money-Coutts, who lives in the village, wrote to the parish council to notify them of the issue.
She also offered the buy a new bin for the field, which the council has accepted.
23 October 2017
