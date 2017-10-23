Praised for aid effort

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
Monday, 23 October 2017
A COUNCILLOR who is helping people hit by the hurricanes in the Caribbean has been praised by the Mayor of Henley.
David Nimmo Smith is spending about 10 weeks helping with the aid effort following hurricanes Irma and Maria last month.
Mayor Kellie Hinton told a town council meting: “We hope that he is safe and applaud the work that he is doing.”
Cllr Nimmo Smith, an engineer, travelled to Saint Thomas, one of the US Virgin Islands, to help in the former pirate refuge of Charlotte Amalie before moving on to more remote communities.
