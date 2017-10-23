Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Monday, 23 October 2017
THE Mayor of Henley’s Santa fun run will take place on Sunday, December 10.
The town council has agreed to suspend the parking places order at the Mill Meadows car park for the duration of the event.
Last year, more than 50 people took part.
23 October 2017
More News:
Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Residents and visitors urged to keep village tidy after tidy-up
RESIDENTS and visitors to Goring have been urged ... [more]
POLL: Have your say