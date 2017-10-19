New house plan approved

PLANS to demolish a property in Sonning Common and build a house in its place have been approved by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee.

Clive Court can now build the two-storey house with four bedrooms and two parking spaces at the site in Peppard Road.

Neighbours said the house would be out of keeping with the area and would overlook their homes.

Residents Nina Hughes and Michael Starkey both spoke against the application at the committee meeting.