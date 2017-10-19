Thursday, 19 October 2017

A MAN is appealing after his application for seven “self-build” houses in Peppard was refused planning permission.

Paul Quinney wants to develop a two-acre plot at Kingwood Farm, near the former Borocourt Hospital off Wyfold Lane, saying it will offset a shortage of housing land in South Oxfordshire.

The district council rejected his application, saying the houses would harm the character of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

But Mr Quinney says the impact can be offset and the land shortage issue is more pressing.

In an appeal statement, his agent Aspect 360 says: “The site is within a sustainable location and, in the absence of a five-year housing supply... the benefits of the scheme would outweigh any perceived harmful impact.

“There is a pressing need for the proposed houses locally and a need nationally to boost significantly the supply of housing.

“The proposal will also address custom-build and affordable housing need, which weigh in favour.”

The agent says more than 100 people have expressed an interest in the proposed development.

