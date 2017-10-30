New record for summer reading challenge

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
l record 116 children took part in this year’s summer reading challenge at Henley library.
Every year school-age children are encouraged to read six books over the school holidays.
This year’s theme was “animal agents”.
The library also hosted a prize draw treasure hunt thanks to a donation from the Bell Bookshop in Henley.
The winners were Hayey, 11, and Edith, seven
30 October 2017
More News:
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
Cubs and scouts chat to their counterparts around world
CUBS and scouts in Wargrave spoke to their ... [more]
Wargrave Local History society - the first photographer
MEMBERS were given a talk on photographer William ... [more]
POLL: Have your say