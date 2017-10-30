Monday, 30 October 2017

New record for summer reading challenge

l record 116 children took part in this year’s summer reading challenge at Henley library.

Every year school-age children are encouraged to read six books over the school holidays.

This year’s theme was “animal agents”.

The library also hosted a prize draw treasure hunt thanks to a donation from the Bell Bookshop in Henley.

The winners were Hayey, 11, and Edith, seven

