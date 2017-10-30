Woods bought

SONNING Common Parish Council has completed the purchase of a piece of woodland in the village.

It paid £52,880 for the 6.1 hectares of land, which is accessible from Old Copse, Woodlands Road and the Bishopswood recreation ground.

The beech wood will be managed by the council’s environment working party.

The council wants the land to remain a public amenity as the woods are popular with villagers, especially dog walkers.