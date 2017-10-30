Woods bought

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
SONNING Common Parish Council has completed the purchase of a piece of woodland in the village.
It paid £52,880 for the 6.1 hectares of land, which is accessible from Old Copse, Woodlands Road and the Bishopswood recreation ground.
The beech wood will be managed by the council’s environment working party.
The council wants the land to remain a public amenity as the woods are popular with villagers, especially dog walkers.
30 October 2017
More News:
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
Cubs and scouts chat to their counterparts around world
CUBS and scouts in Wargrave spoke to their ... [more]
Wargrave Local History society - the first photographer
MEMBERS were given a talk on photographer William ... [more]
POLL: Have your say