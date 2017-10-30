Stuck in driveways

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
THE closure of the main road between Reading and Henley has caused an increase in traffic on the B481 through Peppard, says a parish councillor.
Valerie Ross says residents who live along the road have been struggling to get out of their drives in the rush hours.
She said: “You can’t get out of your house in either direction — it’s not just one way, it’s both.”
David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, replied: “There has been an increase in traffic. All I can say is the work is on time and on budget.”
A 100-yard stretch of the A4155 between Spring Lane and the Playhatch roundabout has been closed for repairs but should re-open late next week.
