Stuck in driveways

THE closure of the main road between Reading and Henley has caused an increase in traffic on the B481 through Peppard, says a parish councillor.

Valerie Ross says residents who live along the road have been struggling to get out of their drives in the rush hours.

She said: “You can’t get out of your house in either direction — it’s not just one way, it’s both.”

David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, replied: “There has been an increase in traffic. All I can say is the work is on time and on budget.”

A 100-yard stretch of the A4155 between Spring Lane and the Playhatch roundabout has been closed for repairs but should re-open late next week.