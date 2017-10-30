Location of new pavilion moved

THE proposed site for a new sports pavilion on Whitchurch village green has been changed.

The parish council, which wants to replace the current building because it is dilapidated, says it can’t use the same site as this could damage the roots of protected trees and the trees would eventually cause subsidence anyway.

Instead, it plans to put the new building between two trees to the right of the entrance off Eastfield Lane. The council is preparing a planning application.