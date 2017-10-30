Monday, 30 October 2017

Late welcome

TWO new Henley town entrance signs have not been installed — five months after they were bought.  

Henley Town Council paid for six signs with the name and crest of twin town Bled added.

Town clerk Janet Wheeler said four signs were now in place at Henley Bridge, Marlow Road, Gravel Hill and Greys Road but the two for Fair Mile and Reading Road had not been installed.

The issue was raised by former Mayor Pam Phillips, of St Mark’s Road.

