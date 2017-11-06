Monday, 06 November 2017

Homes meeting

A PUBLIC meeting about a forthcoming planning appeal will be held at Sonning Common village hall on Monday, starting at 8pm.

The parish council is to host the discussion on proposals by Gallagher Estates, of Warwick, for 95 homes on land off Kennylands Road.

The company’s application was refused by South Oxfordshire District Council in March as the site is only earmarked for 26 units in the village’s neighbourhood plan but Gallagher appealed.

