New kitchen

THE cost of hiring the kitchen at Henley town hall could be increased following refurbishment.

Councillor Ken Arlett questioned why it cost a “ridiculously low” £25 to use the kitchen when £20,000 had been spent on its refurbishment.

“That doesn’t seem to be much of return on your investment,” he said.

Town clerk Janet Wheeler said the kitchen makeover was the first stage of a refurbishment programme at the town hall that also included a sound system.

“Once we have done all the improvements, we need to market it,” she added.

