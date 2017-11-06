Children thrilled with playground after £47,000 upgrade

THE play area in Gallowstree Common is back in use after several months while undergoing a £47,000 makeover.

The facility at the village recreation ground has been refurbished and re-equipped and now has a miniature climbing wall and nets, a tunnel and a rope bridge.

The official re-opening ceremony was attended by children from Kidmore End Primary School, who came up with ideas for the upgrade, their parents, Kidmore End Parish Council chairwoman Sue Biggs and Rev Sheila Walker, associate priest for Peppard, Kidmore End and Sonning Common.

The work was paid for with a £23,366 grant from South Oxfordshire District Council, £10,000 from the Big Lottery Fund, £9,520 fron the parish council and £1,000 from the parochial church council. Some money was also raised by villagers.

Councillor Biggs thanked everyone who had donated. She said: “The major piece of equipment in the old playground was deemed unfit and had been there for more than 25 years.

“We have also changed the surface from bark to grass, which is better for disabled children, less expensive to maintain and more environmentally friendly. The children absolutely love using the equipment.”

The work was carried out by Playdale Playgrounds, of Cumbria, and has been approved by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

⚫ Playdale has given the parish council a refund of £517.50 after it complained that the work overran.