Monday, 06 November 2017

Pub house plan

BRAKSPEAR wants to build a house in the garden of a pub in Sonning Common.

The Henley pub operator is seeking planning permission for a four-bedroom property at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road.

There would be a “car barn” and three parking spaces and a new access would be created.

A decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, by December 19.

