Pub house plan

Monday, 06 November 2017
BRAKSPEAR wants to build a house in the garden of a pub in Sonning Common.
The Henley pub operator is seeking planning permission for a four-bedroom property at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road.
There would be a “car barn” and three parking spaces and a new access would be created.
A decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, by December 19.
