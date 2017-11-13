£4.95m farm sale

Boat club needs help with move
A FARM in Sonning Common is up for sale.
Blounts Farm, off Blounts Court Road, is being offered for £4.95 million.
The farm has 253 acres and includes an eight-bedroom farmhouse with outbuildings, a cottage and farm buildings and a bungalow.
Two portions of land are said to have long-term development potential.
One is a 32-acre site off Blounts Court Road, to the east of Johnson Matthey, which is currently split into arable and pasture sections.
The other is a 9.22-acre site between Blounts Court Road and Blackmore Lane, which has been promoted through South Oxfordshire District Council’s strategic housing and economic land availability assessment.
A third section comprises 198 acres of arable and pasture land as well as woodlands and tracks. This could be sold as a whole or in separate bits.
The sale is being handled by estate agents Savills.
The farm was once part of Blounts Court, which is now owned by Johnson Matthey.
