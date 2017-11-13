Monday, 13 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

£4.95m farm sale

A FARM in Sonning Common is up for sale.

Blounts Farm, off Blounts Court Road, is being offered for £4.95 million.

The farm has 253 acres and includes an eight-bedroom farmhouse with outbuildings, a cottage and farm buildings and a bungalow.

Two portions of land are said to have long-term development potential.

One is a 32-acre site off Blounts Court Road, to the east of Johnson Matthey, which is currently split into arable and pasture sections.

The other is a 9.22-acre site between Blounts Court Road and Blackmore Lane, which has been promoted through South Oxfordshire District Council’s strategic housing and economic land availability assessment.

A third section comprises 198 acres of arable and pasture land as well as woodlands and tracks. This could be sold as a whole or in separate bits.

The sale is being handled by estate agents Savills.

The farm was once part of Blounts Court, which is now owned by Johnson Matthey.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33