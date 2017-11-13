Monday, 13 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Move delayed

PLANS to move the whole parish of Kidmore End parish into the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty won’t be considered for at least a year.

Natural England has told the parish council that the current programme of boundary reviews will run until late 2018.

More News:

Latest video from

Musical launch for Poppy Appeal
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33