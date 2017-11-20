Monday, 20 November 2017

Road shut

A SECTION of road in Sonning will close for three days from Monday for drainage and carriageway maintenance.

This affects the stretch of the B478 Thames Street between the roundabout at the junction with Pearson Road and Charvil Lane and the Great House Hotel.

Visitors will still be able to access the hotel and Coppa Club café by driving over Sonning Bridge from Playhatch.

