New starter

Monday, 20 November 2017
A NEW member of staff has joined Henley Town Council.
Kirsty Waterman is the new planning committee administrator and oversaw her first meeting last week.
She replaces Cath Adams, who left to take a job at South Oxfordshire District Council.
20 November 2017
