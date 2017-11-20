Free festive shopping parking

SHOPPERS will be able to park free at car parks in Henley and Goring in the run-up to Christmas.

The annual discount initiative by South Oxfordshire District Council is designed to encourage people to spend their money locally.

In Henley, drivers can use the car parks in King’s Road, off Greys Road and at Southfields, off Goodall Close, every Tuesday from December 5.

In Goring, it will be free to park at the Wheel Orchard car park on Tuesdays and Saturdays from November 28.

There will be no need to display a ticket on these days.

Councillor Tony Harbour, cabinet member for technical services at the district council, said: “Free parking days give people that extra incentive to spend more time in their local shopping area and also helps to encourage visitors.”