Monday, 27 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Final bid to stop housing

A FINAL bid to prevent 95 homes being built on land between Shiplake and Henley will go before judges on Tuesday.

South Oxfordshire District Council and Shiplake Parish Council are to once again urge the High Court to review a planning inspector's decision to permit the scheme at Thames Farm, off Reading Road.

The councils’ first request for a judicial review was rejected earlier this month but they have been granted an oral hearing where they will attempt to convince the court to change its mind.

The district council rejected the scheme, submitted by landowner Claire Engbers, last year but an inspector overturned the decision, saying the council had failed to secure enough housing land to meet the next three years' demand.

He argued this made its local plan invalid as well as the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, which does not earmark the 14-acre plot in Harpsden parish for development.

The councils claim the inspector used the wrong method to calculate the land supply figure and that, in fact, there was enough in the district.

However, the court ruled it was a matter for the inspector’s judgement and not sufficient grounds to revoke his decision.

More News:

MEMBERS learned about the history of bell ringing ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Mermaid statue rescued from river
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33