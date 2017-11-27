Final bid to stop housing

A FINAL bid to prevent 95 homes being built on land between Shiplake and Henley will go before judges on Tuesday.

South Oxfordshire District Council and Shiplake Parish Council are to once again urge the High Court to review a planning inspector's decision to permit the scheme at Thames Farm, off Reading Road.

The councils’ first request for a judicial review was rejected earlier this month but they have been granted an oral hearing where they will attempt to convince the court to change its mind.

The district council rejected the scheme, submitted by landowner Claire Engbers, last year but an inspector overturned the decision, saying the council had failed to secure enough housing land to meet the next three years' demand.

He argued this made its local plan invalid as well as the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, which does not earmark the 14-acre plot in Harpsden parish for development.

The councils claim the inspector used the wrong method to calculate the land supply figure and that, in fact, there was enough in the district.

However, the court ruled it was a matter for the inspector’s judgement and not sufficient grounds to revoke his decision.