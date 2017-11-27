Village set to create planning blueprint for development

PEPPARD Parish Council is considering making a neighbourhood plan to control future development in the village, writes Connor McLoughlin.

The document would identify sites for development and the types of housing required and would have to be approved in a parish referendum to become legally binding.

Council chairman Simon Crouch said: “The feeling is we should do some kind of development plan rather than having no control.

“With limited resources, it would be difficult but if we don’t, who knows what could happen?”

Peppard is considered to be a “smaller village” by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, which means it does not have a quota of new homes but a suggested increase of five to 10 per cent in the proportion of properties overall. Councillor Tony Rancombe said: “It would give that extra bit of defence against planning applications and it’s a sign we would do all we can to protect the village. Planning is one thing that does get people going.”

Meanwhile, Kidmore End, which is also deemed to be a “smaller village”, needs to find sites for between six and 13 new homes in its neighbourhood plan, a five to 10 per cent increase on the existing 132 houses. Since 2011 there have been 19 new-builds in the parish, which also includes Tokers Green, Chalkhouse Green, Cane End and Gallowstree Common, but only one in Kidmore End village itself.

The parish council will apply for grants to cover the cost of the plan and a steering group will hold two public consultations in February, one during an evening and the other over a weekend.