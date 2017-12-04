Monday, 04 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New parks truck may be hired

THE team which maintains Henley’s green spaces could hire a new tipper truck instead of buying a replacement.

The town council is to investigate the cost of renting a van for its parks services staff who look after recreational land, including Mill and Marsh Meadows, Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, and Freeman’s Meadow, off Northfield End.

Members were set to approve the purchase of a new diesel vehicle to replace the team’s Toyota Hilux, which was bought in 2010 for almost £15,000 and is becoming increasingly uneconomical to repair.

But at a meeting on Tuesday some councillors argued this would worsen the town’s air pollution problem and said the council should purchase an electric vehicle.

The meeting heard an electric vehicle would be too expensive and there were no models which are powerful enough.

Members agreed to consider hiring a diesel vehicle so that it would still be possible to buy an electric one if a cheaper and more powerful model became available.

The council’s accountant Liz Jones had recommended buying a £21,069 Nissan Cabstar and scrapping the Hilux, which would earn up to £2,000.

The park services team has also asked the council to look into the possibility of hiring a boat so it can carry out work on the River Thames.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33