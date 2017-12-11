Blue badge amnesty

OXFORDSHIRE County Council is offering an amnesty for drivers to hand in blue badges they have been misusing, no questions asked, until Wednesday.

Badges which have expired, belong to someone or are no longer needed can be handed in at any library or send them to: Blue badge service, PO Box 873, Oxford, OX1 9NY.

Judith Heathcoat, the council’s deputy leader, said: “The blue badge service is a lifeline for many disabled people who cannot travel far from their vehicle. However, the system is abused, which affects those who rely on it.

“We would like to give the opportunity to people who may be misusing blue badges to dispose of them and avoid prosecution.”

More than 22,000 Oxfordshire residents have a blue badge.