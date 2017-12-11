Monday, 11 December 2017

Growing workload

MORE staff could be taken on by Sonning Common Parish Council due to an increased workload.

The administrative work from three committees, several working parties and the neighbourhood plan is currently shared between parish clerk Philip Collings and deputy parish clerk Ros Varnes.

However, the council has taken on the management of the village youth club and the village hall this year and has bought some woodland, which needs looking after.

Carole Lewis, who chairs the council, said: “We can’t continue with the office as it is. We can’t support all these issues with the staffing we have now. We need a higher staffing level.”

Councillor Barrie Greenwood added: “We have gone from a fairly informal operation to having a lot more responsibilities.

“We are doing more as public services are being cut.”

