Councillor co-opted

Tuesday, 19 December 2017
PEPPARD Parish Council has a new member.
Dominic Hall, who lives off Stoke Row Road, attended his first meeting last week after his co-option was approved unanimously.
He grew up in Henley and attended Gillotts School. He went on to train as a chartered accountant at KPMG and has since worked at BAE Systems, Coca-Cola Enterprises and the BG Group.
Councillor Hall, who plays for Peppard-Stoke Row Cricket Club, said the issues he was most concerned about were a third Thames bridge in Reading and housing development.
He is also interested in the village primary school.
Cllr Hall said: “I love the rural character of the village and I want to preserve that.”
There are still three vacancies on the 10-strong council. If you’re interested in joining, email clerk@rppc.org.uk
• Peppard’s annual parish meeting with a guest speaker will take place at the war memorial hall in Gallowstree Road on Saturday, April 21 at 10am.
18 December 2017
