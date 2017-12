A VETERINARY practice is to expand to Peppard.

The Henley Veterinary Centre in Reading Road, Henley, has been granted planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Councilto convert a 270 sq m light industrial unit at Manor Farm, off the B481.

The practice will have three consulting rooms, a waiting room, a reception desk, a disabled toilet, store, office, staff room, ward and dispensary plus 29 parking spaces with four for disabled drivers and four for staff.

It will employ five full-time and four part-time staff.